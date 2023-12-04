Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Edie Hofmeister Sells 30,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00.

Shares of BITF traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.35. 6,240,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$2.84.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

