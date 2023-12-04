Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Edie Hofmeister Sells 30,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Shares of BITF traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.35. 6,240,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$2.84.
Bitfarms Company Profile
