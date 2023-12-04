Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.92. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 16,391,019 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $544.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.