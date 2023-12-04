Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.50

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 126250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 6.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,275,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

