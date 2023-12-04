BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Immersion Capital LLP raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.5% during the second quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 71,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in BlackRock by 73.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $756.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

