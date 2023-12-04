BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $754.80. The stock had a trading volume of 109,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,383. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $661.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.04.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

