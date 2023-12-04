BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

