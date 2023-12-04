Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 17,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $130.19. 11,336,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,622,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

