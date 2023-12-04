Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 22,563 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Silver Trust worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 766,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.50. 21,718,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,958,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

