Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $924.92. 919,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $516.05 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $381.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $891.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $863.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $867.57.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

