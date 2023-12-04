Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.19. 60,753,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,910,266. The stock has a market cap of $754.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,065 shares of company stock worth $8,059,240. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

