Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.98. 370,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,360. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.46.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

