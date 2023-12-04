Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $21.57 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.75. The company had a trading volume of 901,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

