Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $43.99 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.33. 1,908,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
