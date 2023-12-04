Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 21,593 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 507.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.44. 408,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average of $264.56.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

