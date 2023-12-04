Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,354 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.32. 494,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $301.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

