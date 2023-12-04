Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 26,629 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,542,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.