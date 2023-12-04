Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.50. The company had a trading volume of 485,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,000. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $233.96 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

