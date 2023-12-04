Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.04. 584,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

