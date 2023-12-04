Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.97. 2,907,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,741. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

