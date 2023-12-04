Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 10,002 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.11. 864,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

