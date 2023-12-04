Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 23,187 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,187 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $91.44 on Monday. 3,251,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,793. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

