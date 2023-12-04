Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

