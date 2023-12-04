Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 8,256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.43. 140,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

