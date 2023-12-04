Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. 14,614,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,187,514. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

