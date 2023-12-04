Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $419.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.37. The stock has a market cap of $335.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

