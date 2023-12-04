Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 190.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,109,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

