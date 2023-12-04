Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $930,000 in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Chijet Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chijet Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Chijet Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chijet Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chijet Motor Stock Performance

CJET traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $1.54. 14,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

