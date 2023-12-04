Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,523 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,209. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

