Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,624 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for 3.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 3.60% of Blueprint Medicines worth $138,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,931 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

