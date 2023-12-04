BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $27.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.81.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens AG purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $681,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after buying an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after buying an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

