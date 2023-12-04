BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DISH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

DISH opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

