Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.8 days.
Shares of BYDGF opened at $181.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.33. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $146.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.88%.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
