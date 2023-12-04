Bradley W. Jacobs Purchases 4,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) Director Bradley W. Jacobs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $16,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telos Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.10. 577,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,103. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Telos by 214.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telos by 230.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 974,120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Telos by 2,569.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telos by 56.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,430 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

