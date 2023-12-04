Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $614,424. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brady Stock Up 1.1 %

Brady stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

