BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 81,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 49,302 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $520.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

