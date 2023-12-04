Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.81

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 111130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,983. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Braze by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

