Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter worth $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

