Brian K. Walz Sells 2,606 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. 100,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

