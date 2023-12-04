Brian Millham Sells 106,704 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13.

On Monday, September 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38.

On Friday, September 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.67. 11,427,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.