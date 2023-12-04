Brightlight Capital Management LP Sells 154,511 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Brightlight Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,511 shares during the quarter. Docebo comprises approximately 8.4% of Brightlight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brightlight Capital Management LP owned about 0.81% of Docebo worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 9.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.18 on Monday. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,131.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

