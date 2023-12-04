BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 294 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $143.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

