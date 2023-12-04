BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

