BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 383 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.97, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

