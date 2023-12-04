BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 443 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.42 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

