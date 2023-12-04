BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 802 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,250,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.71 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.