BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $123.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

