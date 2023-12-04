BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $295.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

