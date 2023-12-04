BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $60.82 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.