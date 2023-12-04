BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $109.79 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

