BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $435.23 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

